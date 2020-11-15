New Delhi: With Janata Dal United (JDU) President Nitish Kumar all set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister tomorrow, reports now have it that Sushil Modi may step down from his post of deputy CM. The suspense has built up if BJP will choose a new face for Bihar Deputy CM or Sushil Modi will be retained. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Nitish Kumar Set to Return as CM For 4th Consecutive Term, Swearing-in Tomorrow

On being enquired about the next Bihar deputy CM by reporters, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chose to keep mum, giving "will let you know" as reply.

The development comes after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) elected Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term. Kumar will take oath as CM of Bihar on Monday at 11:30 AM at Governor's House in Patna.

All eyes all eyes are now set on who will be Nitish’s deputy

Names of eight-term MLA from Gaya town Prem Kumar and that of Kameshwar Choupal, a Dalit MLC who had laid the foundation stone for the temple at Ayodhya in the 1990s, are also doing the rounds for the post in the political circles.

However, Prem Kumar said, “I have not been staking any claim. We are all committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making Bihar Atmanirbhar. NDA leaders will amicably decide who should be the leader and the deputy leader.

A report by TimesNow said that two Bihar will get two deputy Chief Ministers– Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both BJP MLAs.

There are strong indications that Sushil Modi, who has been deputy chief minister since 2005 and is known to share excellent rapport with Kumar, may be retained.

Sushil Modi tweets

Sushil Modi, in a tweet, said he would take up whatever responsibility be would be bestowed with. “The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person would have got it. I will also discharge the responsibility that will be given. No one can take away the post of the worker,” he said.

Bihar Election Results

The ruling NDA secured a majority in the Bihar Assembly election 2020. While the BJP won 74 seats, the JD-U bagged 43. Eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA.

With the BJP emerging as the largest party in the NDA with 74 MLAs and the JD(U)’s tally going down to 43 from 71, it would be interesting to see if the saffron party, which has sacrificed the post of the chief minister in honour of its pre-poll promise, will insist on having a larger share in the cabinet.