Patna: Owing to the dip in the Covid cases in the state, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Wednesday allowed all shops to operate from August 7 to August 25 with weekly off. The chief minister said that classes IX, X will resume from August 7 & classes 1st to 8th from August 16. Coaching institutes will start functioning at 50% capacity (barring a day).Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Operate 6 Pairs of Passenger Special Trains in Bihar From August 1 | Full List Here

The chief minister further added that public vehicles will be allowed to run at full capacity. Cinema halls and shopping malls to open with restrictions. On Tuesday, the state had reported 60 cases, 23 more than what it had recorded just the previous day. Also Read - Bihar Crime News: Ex-Mayor of Kathihar Shot Dead by Gunmen; Border Sealed, Search on For Accused

कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी को देखते हुए दिनांक 07 अगस्त से 25 अगस्त तक सभी दुकानों को साप्ताहिक बंदी के साथ खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। नौवी से दसवीं कक्षा 7 अगस्त से एवं पहली से आठवीं कक्षा 16 अगस्त से खुलेगी। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 4, 2021

(2/3) कोचिंग संस्थान छात्रों की 50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति (एक दिन छोड़कर) के साथ कार्य कर सकेंगे। सार्वजनिक वाहनों को पूर्ण क्षमता के साथ चलने की अनुमति होगी। प्रतिबंधों के साथ सिनेमा हाॅल एवं शाॅंपिग माॅल भी खुलेंगे। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 4, 2021

(3/3) विद्यालयों में बच्चों को कोविड अनुकूल व्यवहार की जानकारी दी जाएगी। लोगों को अभी-भी कोविड संबंधी सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 4, 2021

Last month, the state government had allowed universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII to reopen with 50% attendance.