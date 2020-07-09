Bihar Lockdown Extension News: Perturbed by the rising cases of coronavirus, the Bihar government on Thursday decided to impose week-log complete shutdown in a number of districts to keep a check on the infection. Also Read - Mohammed Shami Reveals Why he Will Have An Advantage Once BCCI Starts Camp

Earlier, the state government had announced complete shutdown in Patna which will come into effect later this week. Also Read - Coronavirus Latest Update: Has India Reached Community Transmission Stage Yet? Read What Health Ministry Says

Other districts which will go into complete shutdown include Bhagalpur, Nawada, Buxar, Kaimur, Purnea, West Champaran, East Champaran districts Also Read - COVID Umbrella: Twitter Goes Gaga Over Viral Video of Man Walking Around With Latest Corona Invention

The development comes as 749 people tested positive for the coronavirus in 24 hours in the state, raising the tally to 13,274. The death toll touched the three-digit-mark with two fresh casualties.

More than a quarter of the fresh cases were from Patna district alone, which saw its tally rise over the previous day by 235 to 1,351.

During the shutdown period, the government and private offices, except those involved in essential services like electricity, water, sanitation, banks, ATMs, telecommunications and petrol pumps shall remain closed for the seven-day period.

Moreover, all places of worship shall be closed for public and no religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception.

Medical establishments, both government and private, and shops dealing in essential items like dairy products, grocery, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish will be allowed to do business during stipulated hours.

Bhagalpur

The second worst- affected district with a tally of 693, including 215 active cases, and six casualties, the restrictions will come into force from Thursday and continue till July 13.

Nawada

Nawada Additional District Collector Om Prakash announced that a three-day total lockdown will be in force from July 10 to 12 in view of the worsening situation.

West Champaran

Lockdown in West Champaran district will begin on Thursday and continue for a week, while in East Champaran it will come into force on July 10 and remain in place till July 14.

Other districts:

Other districts such as Patna, Purnea and Kaimur will also undergo seven-day lockdown from tomorrow to 16th of this month. Buxar district has also announced to impose lockdown from July 10 to 12.