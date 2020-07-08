Patna Lockdown Extension News: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the Patna district administration on Wednesday decided to impose complete lockdown in the state capital from July 10 to 16 to break the chain of the deadly virus. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: Do You Need Travel Passes? Will ATM Services Work? Can You Get Milk, Vegetables?

Issuing the new order, the District Magistrate said that Bihar's capital city Patna will remain under lockdown from July 10-16. The move from the district administration came as the state on Wednesday recorded highest single-day spike of 749 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 13,274 cases.

In Bihar, Patna district alone has reported the highest number of casualties at 12, till date, followed by Darbhanga (7), Samastipur (6), Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, East Champaran, Rohtas and Saran (five each).

Bihar: Patna to remain under lockdown from 10th July to 16th July, orders District Magistrate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NxaKk6NirO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

In the wake of the virus outbreak, all the 38 districts in the state have been affected and Patna tops the list in terms of number of confirmed cases with a tally of 1,114, followed by Bhagalpur (643), Madhubani (536), Begusarai (528), Muzaffarpur (511), Siwan (509) and Munger (449).

The state’s tally now rose to 13,274, the department said in its daily update. This is the first instance of the state’s coronavirus count crossing the 700-mark in one day.