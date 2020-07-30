Bihar Lockdown Extension: In wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bihar government on Thursday extended the lockdown in urbanm areas till August 16, 2020. According to the guidelines issued by the State Home Ministry, there will be restrictions in additional restrictions, in state headquarters, district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all municipal areas in the state from August 1 to 16. Also Read - No Lockdown Extension in Bihar: Notice Withdrawn, Decision Likely in The Evening After Meeting

During this period, the government offices will work with 50 per cent strength. Commercial and private offices will also be opened with 50 per cent capacity.

What's allowed:

Hospitals

Private offices with 50 per cent strenght

Restaurants/dhabas/eateries with only takeaway, delivery services only.

More details will soon be added to the story.