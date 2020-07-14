Bihar Lockdown News: In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday announced fresh lockdown in two districts of Sitamarhi and Lakhisarai and decided to extend the shutdown in three districts– Nawada, Buxar and Supaul. With this, lockdown is now imposed in 20 districts across the state. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor, Family And Staff Members Test Negative

While Sitamarhi and Lakhisarai districts will be under lockdown for a week, restrictions will remain in force in Nawada and Supaul till Wednesday, July 15. Shutdown will continue in Buxar till July 17. Also Read - COVID-19: Situation May Get Worse And Worse, Warns WHO as Global Cases Near 13 Million

During the lockdown period, all activities , except essential services, will remain suspended. However, public transport will be allowed for conveyance. Also Read - Indian Boxing Team Doctor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Private vehicles will be limited to essential works only. Train and flight services will continue.

Meanwhile, the tally of coronavirus has risen by over 1,000 for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, the state had witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 1,266 cases.

Out of the new 1,116 cases, the maximum number of 223 new coronavirus cases were from Patna district. More than 20 people, who had recently attended a funeral, have tested positive at Bihta block in the district.

Patna, with 2,097 confirmed cases and 15 deaths so far, has been the worst hit by the outbreak, followed by Bhagalpur with 1,074 infections and 12 fatalities. Other districts with a high number of cases are Begusarai (813), Muzaffarpur (787), Siwan (711), Munger (646) and Madhubani (632).