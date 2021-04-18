Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state amid growing Coronavirus cases. Announcing lockdown-like restriction, Nitish Kumar said that all shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Restaurants and dhabas will only operational for home delivery and take-away services till 9 pm, he added. Also Read - Relieve me of my Duties: Bihar's Top Hospital Superintendent Writes to Health Dept Amid Looming Oxygen Crisis

Further, all religious places will remain closed in Bihar till May 15. Not more than 25 people will be allowed during last rites while a limit of 100 people has been capped for weddings.

Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms and parks will be closed till May 15.

In a breather for students, schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed and no examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 15.

Bihar Coronavirus Cases

A total of 34 more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Bihar on Saturday, taking the toll of deaths to 1722, health department bulletin said. Total 7870 new cases surfaced across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of coronavirus patients to 3,15,427, it said. Among the new deaths, 12 hailed from Patna, four from Bhagalpur, Darbhanga (3), 2 each from Bhojpur, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Siwan and Supual while one victim each belonged to Jehanabad, Khagaria and Sheohar.

Out of the 7870 new infections reported till 4 pm Saturday, 1898 belonged to capital Patna alone. Other districts from where large number of cases poured in since Friday are: Gaya with 610 cases, Muzaffarpur (541), Begusarai (326), Bhagalpur (322) and West Champaran (269). Among the overall 3,15,427 cases from start of the disease last year, Patna’s share is 70,204.