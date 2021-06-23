Patna: As Coronavirus cases are declining in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that lockdown curbs in the state will be eased from today to restart the economy. According to Bihar unlock guidelines, government as well as private offices can open with 100 per cent capacity from June 23 to July 6. Further, shops and establishments can now remain open till 7 pm. The night curfew in the state will be observed from 9 pm to 5 pm. Also Read - Bihar STET Result 2021 Out At bsebstet2019.in | Direct Link And Other Details Here

Bihar Unlock: Check New COVID-19 Guidelines

According to the new guidelines, the public transport will run with only 50% of the capacity. All kinds of educational institutions will remain shut. All religious sites will be closed. All kinds of social, political entertainment, sports, educational events will be banned. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremonies. A maximum of 25 persons will be permitted in funeral/shraddha karma. In addition, shops selling agricultural and essential food items like fruits and vegetables will be open daily till 7 p.m. Cinema halls, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, etc. will be closed for now.

The complete lockdown was imposed on May 5 after the state was rattled by an explosive rise in COVID 19 incidence. In the past few days, however, there has been a marked decline in the number of people contracting the disease and fatalities.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Bihar has 3,189 active coronavirus cases currently.