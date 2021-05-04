Bihar Lockdown News: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced complete lockdown in the state till May 15. The decision was taken after consultations with cabinet minister and other senior officials, Kumar said in a tweet today. He asserted that guidelines related to lockdown will be released by Crisis Management Group by evening. Also Read - Lockdown Imposed in Bihar Till May 15, Announces CM Nitish Kumar

This comes a day after the Patna High Court said that a statewide lockdown is urgently needed to control the COVID situation. A division bench of Justices Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mohit Kumar Shah, had asked advocate general Lalit Kishore to talk to the CM regarding the total shutdown.

“It has been emerging that the state government is heading toward total failure. There is no action plan in the context of an uncontrollable surge of corona infection in Bihar. Whatever plan you have submitted, it’s not up to the mark and no effective steps have been taken. Despite repeated orders you are not doing anything, Everything is an eyewash”, the court had observed yesterday.

कल सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा के बाद बिहार में फिलहाल 15 मई, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके विस्तृत मार्गनिर्देशिका एवं अन्य गतिविधियों के संबंध में आज ही आपदा प्रबंधन समूह (Crisis management Group) को कार्रवाई करने हेतू निदेश दिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

Earlier, the Nitish Kumar-led government had imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state till May 15.

Check List of Restrictions Here:

All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be allowed to function.

Restaurants and dhabas are expected to remain operational for home delivery .

All religious places will remain closed.

Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms and parks will be closed.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed.

No examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 15.

Bihar continues to reel under the second wave of coronavirus. The state crossed the five lakh-mark of infections with 11,407 fresh COVID cases. 82 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2821 in the state.

The caseload of the state went up to 5,09,047, with capital Patna being the worst-hit. Out of 82 new deaths, Patna accounted for 24 casualties while Muzaffarpur reported 13 fatalities, Madhepura (6) and West Champaran (5).