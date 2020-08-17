New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday decided to extend the lockdown till September 6. Also Read - '99% People in JD(U) Upset With Nitish', Says Sacked Party Leader; Confirms he is Rejoining RJD

Sources have claimed that tough measures will be implemented in containment and buffer zones to break the chain of highly contagious virus, which has claimed lives of more than 50,000 people across the country.

During this period, all offices, including government and private will work with 50 per cent strength. Rail and air services will remain functional. All educational institutions and religious places will remain closed.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh as fresh 2,187 people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 537.

Patna district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 255, followed by Bhagalpur (177), Madhubani (127), Aurangabad (113) and Muzaffarpur and Saharsa (97 each), it said.

Bihar has so far tested 16.79 lakh samples for COVID- 19, including 67,212 on the previous day.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 69.71 per cent, Information and Public Relations Department Secretary Anupam Kumar said.