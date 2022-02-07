Owing to the dip in the covid cases, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government on Monday announced further relaxation from the restrictions imposed in the state. According to the new guidelines issued by the government, the state has allowed opening up of shops, establishments, shopping malls, and religious places to open normally, including all parks and gardens to be opened from 6 am to 2 pm.Also Read - One Killed As Speeding Car Hits 3 Persons In Patna

Earlier on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the schools in the state will reopen with 50% capacity for classes till Class 8. He also stated that classes 9 onwards and other educational institutions will function with full capacity.

Here are the guidelines released by the government:

The eastern state has allowed opening up of cinema halls with 50% capacity

Bihar also allowed clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, restaurants, and food shops (with visitors) will be able to open with 50% capacity.

Marriage ceremonies, funeral programs can be organized with the presence of a maximum of 200 persons

The government also said that all types of social, political, entertainment, cultural and religious events can be organized with the necessary precautions and prior permission of the district administration.

"In view of the improvement in the pandemic situation, all schools up to class 8th will be open with 50 per cent capacity, and all schools and colleges and coaching institutes belonging to classes 9th and above will open with 100 per cent attendance," tweeted the Bihar Chief Minister. He also stated that all the government offices will also remain open. "Only vaccinated visitors will be allowed to enter the government office," Kumar added in another tweet.

The Bihar Chief Minister also asked the people to exercise caution in the ongoing pandemic. “We all Biharis still need to be careful due to covid. Along with the use of masks, it is absolutely necessary to follow social distance,” tweeted Kumar.