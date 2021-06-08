Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected extend the Covid-19 lockdown in the state, which is ending today. However, some relaxations are likely to be announced as coronavirus cases continue to drop in the state. If reports are to be believed, Chief minister Nitish Kumar will chair a meeting of disaster management group to discuss the restrictions relaxations, following which an official notification will be released that will come into effect from June 9. Also Read - Rajasthan Unlock: Lockdown Norms Relaxed From Today. Read New Guidelines For Shops, Offices And Travel Here

Earlier on May 31, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had extended the lockdown till June 08 but eased many restrictions. ‘In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till june 08. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities. People are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing’, Kumar had tweeted in Hindi soon after meeting of the high-powered crisis management committee. Also Read - Bihar Unlock: Nitish Kumar Likely To Relax These Covid Restrictions Today As Cases Dip

As per the revised guidelines, notified by the state Home department, which came into effect on June 02, shops dealing in essential items like grocery, vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, were allowed to open from 6 AM to 2 PM. Earlier, these were allowed to remain open only for four hours, from 06 AM- 10 AM. While the government offices were allowed to resume with 25% capacity, private offices were asked to remain shut. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Updates: Restrictions in These Districts Lifted Completely From Today | Check Full List

Shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, stadiums, clubs and swimming pools, however remained closed. Religious places, schools/colleges/coaching institutes continued to remain shut. Restrictions on the number of people who could attend weddings and funerals remain unaltered at 20. Curbs on vehicular traffic which entail public transport vehicles running with not more than 50 per cent capacity and privately owned ones plying only after obtaining passes, also remained in place.