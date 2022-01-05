Patna: An 84-year-old man from Bihar has reportedly claimed that he has taken at least 11 doses of COVID-19. Brahmadev Mandal, a resident of Orai village in Bihar’s Madhepura district, said he had “benefitted” from taking 11 shots of the coronavirus vaccine. Mandal was on his way to take his 12th shot of COVID vaccine when he was caught by the authorities.Also Read - Omicron: Sharp Increase In Covid Cases Reported In Last One Week, Says Health Ministry | LIVE

“I benefitted a lot from the vaccine. This is why I have been taking it repeatedly,” Mandal said, according to a report by India Today. Mandal is a retired postal department employee and he has first taken the COVID vaccine in February last year. Also Read - Gujarat HC Issues Fresh COVID Guidelines: Public Entry Banned, Mandatory Negative Test Report For Others

According to the report, Mandal had noted down the time and place he had taken the eleven COVID doses. He had taken the first dose of COVID vaccine on February 13 last year and the eleventh dose in December. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Gets DCGI Nod To Test Intranasal COVID Vaccine As Booster

Check details of 11 COVID doses taken by Mandal

First dose: February 13 at the old PHC

Second dose: March 13 at the old PHC

Third dose: May 19 at the Aurai sub-healthcare centre

Fourth dose: June 16 at a vaccine camp

Fifth dose: July 24 at the Badi Haat School vaccine camp

Sixth dose: August 31 at the Nathbaba vaccine centre

Seventh dose: September 11 at the Badi Haat School camp

Eighth dose: September 22, at the Badi Haat School vaccine camp

Ninth dose: September 24, at a vaccine centre in Kalasan

Tenth dose: Parvatta in Khagaria district

Eleventh dose: At a vaccine centre in Bhagalpur’s Kahalgaon

How did it happen

Mandal had allegedly used his Aadhaar card and his phone number for getting vaccinated eight times while he used his Voter ID card and wife’s phone number to get vaccinated on other occasions, according to the report.

Health department officials, while reacting to the matter, said the systems at the offline camps can be cheated. The Aadhaar card or any other identity card and phone numbers are checked at the camps and it is later stored in the database. However, if the data appears to have been repeated then the details are rejected at times. “This is why the data on the computer and that on the offline register differ sometimes,” an official was quoted as saying in the report.

Meanwhile, Madhepura district Civil Surgeon Amarendra Pratap Shahi said a probe will be ordered to look into the matter.