New Delhi: In a curious case of mob lynching, a man called Krishna Manjhi from Bihar who was declared dead after being brutally thrashed by a group of people in August, returned to his home a week back, reports surfaced on Sunday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Manjhi’s wife Rudi Devi said, “I was not able to identify his body. It was in a decomposed state when the incident of mob lynching took place three months back. The villagers confirmed the body was of my husband as he was wearing similar clothes. Now, my husband has returned alive.”

On August 10, Krishna Manjhi, a resident of Nisarpura village near Rani Talab police station, was apparently beaten to death by a mob on the accusation of child theft. His family had identified the body in post mortem after launching a missing complaint.

They even duly cremated the body of the man called Manjhi only to find three months later that Krishna Manjhi has returned home alive and well.

Responding to the strange incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Garima Malik accounted, “A mob lynching case was reported on August 10, 2019, under Naubatpur police station. The family of Krishna Manjhi had identified the body. The recent development is that Krishna Manjhi has returned home.”

Malik said that the police are currently investigating the identity of the man who was actually lynched in August. An enquiry has been ordered into the case and will be conducted by the SP of Patna West.