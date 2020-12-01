New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked to death, three sons and a daughter besides critically injuring his wife and another girl child with an axe in a fit of rage in Bihar’s Siwan, said police on Tuesday. Also Read - Chilling! Depressed UP Man Kills 7-Year-Old Son, Sleeps Besides His Body The Entire Night

The incident reportedly happened on late Monday night under the jurisdiction of the Bhagwanpur police station of the district where the accused Awadhesh Chaudhary, said to be “mentally unstable”, picked up a quarrel with his family members at their residence in Balaha Ali Gardanpur locality. Also Read - This Indian-Origin Man Is in FBI's '10 Most Wanted' List Since 2017, Carries Rs 74 Lakh Reward

Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sadar, Siwan, Jitendra Pandey said, “Chaudhary picked up an axe and began attacking his wife and children. His eldest daughter Jyoti Kumar (18) and sons Abhishek Kumar (14), Bhola Kumar (12) and Mukesh Kumar (10) died on the spot. Also Read - Man Shot Dead Over Rs 200 at Crowded Market in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

“His younger daughter Anjali Kumari, aged 14 years, and wife Rita Devi, sustained serious injuries and both have been rushed to PMCH hospital in Patna for treatment.”

Pandey said that the accused, in his confessional statement, claimed to have “dialled up the district magistrate and superintendent of police” after his rage subsided and he was overcome by guilt but “nobody picked up the phone”.

Meanwhile, the house has been sealed and forensic experts have been summoned from Muzaffarpur for further investigation, the SDPO said.

(With PTI inputs)