Minor Boy Found Trapped Between Slab And Pillar Of Bridge In Bihar’s Nasirganj; Rescue Ops On | LIVE

Rescue operations are underway for a 12-year-old boy, who was trapped between a slab and pillar of a bridge, in Bihar's Nasirganj.

12-Year-Old Boy Gets Stuck On Bridge In Bihar's Nasirganj (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy, who was reportedly missing for two days, was found stuck between the slab and pillar of a bridge on Thursday in Bihar’s Nasirganj. Rescue operations are underway to save the minor boy.

#WATCH | Rohtas, Bihar: A 12-year-old child got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river located in Nasriganj. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/r7XqVIOFO5 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

Minor Boy Found Trapped On Bridge; Rescue Operations | Key Updates

NDRF Assistant Commandant Jaiprakash said that the boy was stuck there on the bridge in a very critical position.

The NDRF official said food has been provided to the boy, who is trapped on the bridge. “The child is safe for now and we are giving him food from here. The rescue team will safely bring him here soon,” Jaiprakash said.

The minor boy is resident of Khiriyanw village. Local police and senior officials reached the spot soon after the information. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was called for the rescue operation.

The boy’s father Bhola Shah said his son is mentally unstable and was missing from home for two days. “We have been looking for him in the nearby villages, but could not find him. We got a call 3-4 hours ago and got to know that he is stuck,” the father told ANI.

More details are awaited.

More details are awaited.