Patna: In a heinous crime, a minor girl was gangraped and then paraded with tonsured-head through her village as punishment by the panchayat in Gaya district of Bihar. Six people were on Tuesday detained in connection with the case.

Police said a group of men kidnapped the girl on August 14 while she was out to relieve herself. She was forcibly taken to the roof of the local Panchayat building, where she was repeatedly raped until she lost her consciousness.

She was spotted by a villager the next day who informed the family.

The village Panchayat, which is allegedly under the influence of the powerful relatives of the accused, instead of helping the girl ordered a punishment for her. She was tonsured and then paraded through the village.

An FIR was lodged at the women police station on Monday, 11 days after the incident took place in Masaundha village of Mohanpur block in Gaya.

“Six people have been detained so far,” said Niranjana Kumari, Women Police Station Officer Incharge.

“All the five Panchayat members, who held the meeting and ordered the punishment, have been named as accused in the case under the POSCO Act and have been detained. Besides, Devlal Yadav, who was identified by the victim as one of the six accused of the gangrape, has also been detained. The victim has so far not been able to identify the rest of the accused in the gangrape case,” said Ravibhusan, Officer-Incharge, Mohanpur police station.

Further, Bihar Women Commission’s Chairperson Dilmani Mishra has written to the Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police seeking a report on the case and asking him to produce all the Panchayat members before the Commission on September 2.