New Delhi: Bihar legislator and strongman Anant Singh can be declared terrorist under the recently amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after AK-47 rifle, live bullets and hand grenades were seized from his house, according to reports.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), raided his house for the second day, recovered hand grenades and diffused it late in the night.

A case was filed against Singh and house caretaker Sunil Ram after today’s proceedings and the latter was arrested.

Police have requested the court to issue an arrest warrant for the Mokama strongman and action will be taken as soon as a warrant is issued.

After the recent amendment, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, gives powers to the central government to designate an individual as a terrorist and seize his properties.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that four-level scrutiny was provided in the amendment and assured that no one’s human rights will be violated.

Shah had asserted that declaring individuals as terrorists are required as ‘they float different organisations once an institution is banned’.

The gangster-turned-politician accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of hatching a conspiracy against him. He blamed Janata Dal (United) MP Lallan Singh and State Minister Neeraj for the police raids.

Last month, Police had pasted a notice at the Government residence of Anant Singh asking him to appear at Sardar Patel Bhavan on August 1 to record his voice statement, in connection with his alleged involvement in a murder conspiracy.