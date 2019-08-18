Patna: Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who is facing arrest following the recovery of AK-47 and grenades from his premises, on Saturday fled from his official residence before Patna Police could arrest him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which was recently amended by the Centre and gave authorities the power to designate an individual as a ‘terrorist’.

Singh, an independent MLA, could not be found at his official Mall Road residence, as a joint city police and Special Task Force (STF) team arrived to arrest him. SSP Barh Lipi Singh, who is leading the probe against the MLA, too, was a part of the police team that raided the strongman’s official residence.

The residence turned into a virtual cantonment as a large number of police personnel conducted a room-by-room search. Though Singh could not be found, the police arrested an aide, Chotan Singh, and seized a sword from him. The police also recovered Singh’s mobile phone which he used for official purpose.

Patna (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that the MLA would be nabbed soon.

Singh was booked under the UAPA on Saturday, a day after arms and ammunition, including AK-47 and grenades were recovered from his ancestral home in Barh. The police say that they acted on a tip-off regarding the movement of a large consignment of arms from his residence after which raids were conducted.

The Mokama MLA, however, had cried foul after the police raid and alleged that he was being ‘framed’. Reportedly, he is also likely to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard and may even move court if he does not get a positive response.