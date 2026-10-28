Bihar MLC election result 2026 winners list: BJP, RJD, Jan Suraaj, who won which seat? Check constituency-wise names, party-wise results

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Counting for eight Legislative Council seats has seen victories for the BJP, RJD, Jan Suraaj Party and independent candidates. Check the constituency-wise winners list, party-wise results and latest updates on the Graduate and Teachers' seats.

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Bihar MLC election result 2026 winners list: BJP, RJD, Jan Suraaj, who won which seat? Check constituency-wise names, party-wise results (Image: PTI)

The results of the Bihar Legislative Council elections are coming in, with the BJP, RJD, Jan Suraaj Party and independent candidates among those winning seats. The counting of votes for eight constituencies began on Tuesday, October 27, and several results were reported by Wednesday morning. The election has drawn attention because of the contest between the ruling NDA, opposition parties and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. A total of 150 candidates contested the eight seats, which include four Graduate constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies.

As of the latest reports available on October 28, the results for all four Teachers’ constituencies had been reported, while counting in the Graduate constituencies was still underway or awaiting final confirmation. BJP candidate Sarvesh Kumar also won the Darbhanga Graduate seat, according to reports.

Bihar MLC election result 2026 winners list: Constituency-wise winning candidates

The following list includes declared winners and the latest reported positions. Candidates marked as leading should not be treated as confirmed winners until the final result is declared.

Constituency Winning candidate / latest position Party Patna Teachers Dr Sanjeev Kumar RJD Darbhanga Teachers Suresh Prasad Rai Jan Suraaj Party Tirhut Teachers Narendra Prasad Singh BJP Saran Teachers Rahul Raj Independent Darbhanga Graduates Sarvesh Kumar BJP Patna Graduates Neeraj Kumar — leading in the latest reports checked JD(U) Tirhut Graduates Counting ongoing; lead reported to have changed Not confirmed Kosi Graduates Dr N.K. Yadav — leading in the latest reports checked BJP

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Teachers’ Constituency Winners

Patna Teachers’ Seat: RJD’s Dr Sanjeev Kumar Wins

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar defeated BJP’s Nawal Kishore Yadav in the Patna Teachers’ constituency. Reports said Sanjeev Kumar won by 1,057 votes, securing 4,487 votes against his rival’s 3,430.

Darbhanga Teachers’ Seat: Jan Suraaj’s Suresh Prasad Rai Wins

Jan Suraaj Party candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLC Dr Madan Mohan Jha in the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency.

Rai received 2,593 votes, while Jha secured 2,269, according to the latest reports checked. The result gave Jan Suraaj a victory in a constituency where the Congress had been seeking to retain its representation.

Tirhut Teachers’ Seat: BJP’s Narendra Prasad Singh Wins

BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh won the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency with 2,945 votes. His nearest rival, independent candidate Bhushan Jha, received 2,351 votes, leaving a margin of 594 votes.

The result gave the BJP-led NDA a win in the constituency. CPI candidate and sitting MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh finished behind the leading candidates.

Saran Teachers’ Seat: Independent Candidate Rahul Raj Wins

Rahul Raj, who contested as an independent after breaking away from the BJP, won the Saran Teachers’ constituency. He defeated candidates backed by political parties, including NDA nominee Anand Pushkar and Jan Suraaj candidate Afaq Ahmad. His victory was one of the notable developments in the Bihar MLC elections, as he won despite contesting outside the BJP.

Bihar MLC Graduate Seats: Latest Updates

Patna Graduates’ Constituency

The Patna Graduate seat remained one of the most closely watched contests. JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar and RJD candidate Dilip Patel were among the main contenders, while Jan Suraaj fielded Anuj Singh.

Early rounds saw changes in the lead. The latest reports checked showed Neeraj Kumar ahead, but the final result should be confirmed before declaring him the winner.

Darbhanga Graduates’ Constituency

BJP candidate Sarvesh Kumar won the Darbhanga Graduate seat, according to Hindustan Times. He defeated RJD-backed candidate Anil Jha by 237 votes after the counting of 6,998 votes was completed.

The result gave the BJP a win in the constituency after a close contest.

Tirhut Graduates’ Constituency

The Tirhut Graduate seat saw a changing contest between independent candidate Banshidhar Brajwasi and JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha. Reports from different stages of counting showed changes in their positions.

The final winner should be confirmed through the returning officer’s announcement, as the available reports did not provide a consistent final result for this seat.

Kosi Graduates’ Constituency

BJP candidate Dr N.K. Yadav was leading in the Kosi Graduate constituency in the latest reports checked. RJD candidate Nitesh Yadav and Jan Suraaj candidate Rajneesh Ranjan were among his main challengers.

The final result and winning margin should be checked against the official declaration.

How many seats did BJP, RJD, Jan Suraaj and Independent Candidates Win?

The declared results show victories for multiple political groups rather than a single party dominating all eight seats.

BJP: Won the Tirhut Teachers’ seat and Darbhanga Graduates’ seat.

RJD: Won the Patna Teachers’ seat.

Jan Suraaj Party: Won the Darbhanga Teachers’ seat.

Independent candidate: Rahul Raj won the Saran Teachers’ seat.

The remaining Graduate-seat results need to be confirmed before a final party-wise tally can be published.

How to Check the Official Bihar MLC Election Result 2026

Readers can check official election updates through the following websites: