The results of the Bihar Legislative Council elections are coming in, with the BJP, RJD, Jan Suraaj Party and independent candidates among those winning seats. The counting of votes for eight constituencies began on Tuesday, October 27, and several results were reported by Wednesday morning. The election has drawn attention because of the contest between the ruling NDA, opposition parties and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. A total of 150 candidates contested the eight seats, which include four Graduate constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies.
As of the latest reports available on October 28, the results for all four Teachers’ constituencies had been reported, while counting in the Graduate constituencies was still underway or awaiting final confirmation. BJP candidate Sarvesh Kumar also won the Darbhanga Graduate seat, according to reports.
The following list includes declared winners and the latest reported positions. Candidates marked as leading should not be treated as confirmed winners until the final result is declared.
|Constituency
|Winning candidate / latest position
|Party
|Patna Teachers
|Dr Sanjeev Kumar
|RJD
|Darbhanga Teachers
|Suresh Prasad Rai
|Jan Suraaj Party
|Tirhut Teachers
|Narendra Prasad Singh
|BJP
|Saran Teachers
|Rahul Raj
|Independent
|Darbhanga Graduates
|Sarvesh Kumar
|BJP
|Patna Graduates
|Neeraj Kumar — leading in the latest reports checked
|JD(U)
|Tirhut Graduates
|Counting ongoing; lead reported to have changed
|Not confirmed
|Kosi Graduates
|Dr N.K. Yadav — leading in the latest reports checked
|BJP
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar defeated BJP’s Nawal Kishore Yadav in the Patna Teachers’ constituency. Reports said Sanjeev Kumar won by 1,057 votes, securing 4,487 votes against his rival’s 3,430.
Jan Suraaj Party candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLC Dr Madan Mohan Jha in the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency.
Rai received 2,593 votes, while Jha secured 2,269, according to the latest reports checked. The result gave Jan Suraaj a victory in a constituency where the Congress had been seeking to retain its representation.
BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh won the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency with 2,945 votes. His nearest rival, independent candidate Bhushan Jha, received 2,351 votes, leaving a margin of 594 votes.
The result gave the BJP-led NDA a win in the constituency. CPI candidate and sitting MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh finished behind the leading candidates.
Rahul Raj, who contested as an independent after breaking away from the BJP, won the Saran Teachers’ constituency. He defeated candidates backed by political parties, including NDA nominee Anand Pushkar and Jan Suraaj candidate Afaq Ahmad. His victory was one of the notable developments in the Bihar MLC elections, as he won despite contesting outside the BJP.
The Patna Graduate seat remained one of the most closely watched contests. JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar and RJD candidate Dilip Patel were among the main contenders, while Jan Suraaj fielded Anuj Singh.
Early rounds saw changes in the lead. The latest reports checked showed Neeraj Kumar ahead, but the final result should be confirmed before declaring him the winner.
BJP candidate Sarvesh Kumar won the Darbhanga Graduate seat, according to Hindustan Times. He defeated RJD-backed candidate Anil Jha by 237 votes after the counting of 6,998 votes was completed.
The result gave the BJP a win in the constituency after a close contest.
The Tirhut Graduate seat saw a changing contest between independent candidate Banshidhar Brajwasi and JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha. Reports from different stages of counting showed changes in their positions.
The final winner should be confirmed through the returning officer’s announcement, as the available reports did not provide a consistent final result for this seat.
BJP candidate Dr N.K. Yadav was leading in the Kosi Graduate constituency in the latest reports checked. RJD candidate Nitesh Yadav and Jan Suraaj candidate Rajneesh Ranjan were among his main challengers.
The final result and winning margin should be checked against the official declaration.
The declared results show victories for multiple political groups rather than a single party dominating all eight seats.
The remaining Graduate-seat results need to be confirmed before a final party-wise tally can be published.
Readers can check official election updates through the following websites:
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