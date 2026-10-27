Bihar MLC election results 2026 winners list: Counting underway for 8 seats, check constituency-wise winning candidates list to be updated

Counting for eight Bihar MLC seats began on October 27 amid tight security, with 150 candidates in the race across four Graduates’ and four Teachers’ constituencies. Check the constituency-wise winners list, voter turnout and latest election updates here.

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Bihar MLC election result 2026 (Photo from IANS)

Counting of votes for eight Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) seats began at 8 am on Tuesday, October 27, amid tight security arrangements. The results will decide the fate of 150 candidates who contested the elections held on October 23. The counting process is taking place for four Graduates’ constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies. Candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Jan Suraaj Party and other parties are in the contest.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the counting process for Tuesday, with results expected to be announced as the counting progresses. The final winners will be known once the counting process is completed and the results are officially declared.

Bihar MLC Election Results 2026: Constituency-Wise Winners List

The eight seats going to polls are Patna Graduates, Darbhanga Graduates, Tirhut Graduates, Kosi Graduates, Patna Teachers, Darbhanga Teachers, Tirhut Teachers and Saran Teachers.

The winners list will be updated after the results are officially confirmed.

Constituency Winning candidate Party Patna Graduates Awaited Awaited Darbhanga Graduates Awaited Awaited Tirhut Graduates Awaited Awaited Kosi Graduates Awaited Awaited Patna Teachers Awaited Awaited Darbhanga Teachers Awaited Awaited Tirhut Teachers Awaited Awaited Saran Teachers Awaited Awaited

Tight Security At Counting Centres

Security has been strengthened at the counting centres to ensure that the process takes place without disruption. Entry is restricted to people carrying valid passes and identity cards, including counting agents, authorised representatives and election staff.

Mobile phones are not allowed inside the counting centres, officials said.

Speaking to IANS, Magistrate Anugya said security personnel were checking everyone entering the premises. She added that only authorised people with the required passes and identity cards were being allowed inside.

The authorities have put these measures in place to maintain security and ensure that the counting process follows election rules.

150 Candidates Contesting Eight Seats

A total of 150 candidates are contesting the eight Bihar MLC seats. Of these, 90 are in the race for the four Graduates’ constituencies, while 60 are contesting the four Teachers’ constituencies.

The elections have attracted candidates from major political parties as well as independent candidates. The results are expected to provide an indication of the political standing of different parties among graduate voters and members of the teaching community.

Some of the key contests include Patna Graduates, where JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar is facing candidates from Congress, RJD and Jan Suraaj. In Darbhanga Graduates, BJP candidate Sarvesh Kumar is among the prominent contenders.

The Teachers’ constituencies have also seen competition between candidates backed by the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, Left parties and Jan Suraaj.

Bihar MLC Polls 2026: What Was The Voter Turnout?

Polling for the eight seats was held on October 23. According to figures reported by United News of India, the four Teachers’ constituencies recorded a combined turnout of 82.85%, while the Graduates’ constituencies registered 53.42%.

Among the Teachers’ constituencies, Saran recorded the highest turnout at 89.05%, followed by Darbhanga at 85.87%, Tirhut at 82.99% and Patna at 74.75%.

In the Graduates’ category, Patna recorded a turnout of 57.56%. Darbhanga and Kosi each recorded 54.73%, while Tirhut reported 48.51%.

The results will determine who represents these eight constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Council. The terms of the sitting members are due to end on November 16, 2026.

As counting continues, candidates and party workers are waiting for the official results from each constituency.