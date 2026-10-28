Who is Dr SP Rai? Former BJP leader who won Darbhanga teachers’ seat to open Jan Suraaj’s account in Bihar Legislative Council

Bihar MLC Election Result: Jan Suraj candidate Dr. Suresh Prasad Rai (SP Rai) has won the Darbhanga Teachers' Constituency. He defeated two-time incumbent Madan Mohan Jha of the Congress. With this victory, Jan Suraj has entered the Bihar Legislative Council.

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Who is Dr. SP Rai? Former BJP leader who won Darbhanga teachers' seat to open Jan Suraaj's account in Bihar Legislative Council (Pic: X)

Patna/Darbhanga: The results of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections have been announced. A significant and surprising result has emerged from the Darbhanga Teachers’ Constituency. Prashant Kishore’s party, Jan Suraj, has pulled off a major upset here. Jan Suraj candidate Dr. Suresh Prasad Rai (SP Ray) has secured a historic victory in this seat, defeating veteran Congress leader and former state president Madan Mohan Jha. With Suresh Prasad Rai’s victory, Jan Suraj has entered the Bihar Legislative Council. Earlier, Prashant Kishore had achieved a historic victory in the recent by-election for the Bankipur Assembly seat, securing Jan Suraj’s place in the Assembly.

Who is Dr. Suresh Prasad Rai?

Dr. Suresh Prasad Rai is a longtime BJP member. After retiring as a government teacher, he became fully involved in politics and the organization. He also served as the state-level co-ordinator of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s teachers’ cell. In the previous election, he contested this same seat on a BJP ticket, losing to Congress’s Madan Mohan Jha and finishing second. This time, upset with the ticket distribution, he left the BJP just before the elections and joined the Jan Suraj Party.

NDA’s strategy change proved costly

This election saw a seat-sharing within the NDA, which proved detrimental to them. Last time, the BJP contested this seat, but this time it went to the JDU. At the last minute, the JDU nominated Ghanshyam Rai as its candidate. He lacked a strong following among local teachers. Meanwhile, the rebellious stance of former BJP leader S.P. Rai and his joining the Jan Suraj movement changed the game in Mithila. The NDA suffered more losses in this seat than the Congress.

In a closely contested race, Jan Suraj candidate Suresh Prasad Rai secured a landslide victory. He received a total of 2,593 votes, while his main rival, Congress candidate Madan Mohan Jha, received 2,187 votes. Thus, S.P. Rai won the election by a margin of 406 votes. Madan Mohan Jha had been winning this seat for the past two consecutive terms. This led to some resentment among teachers against him, which Jan Suraj fully capitalised on.