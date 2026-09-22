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  • Bihar MLC Elections 2026: ECI announces poll date for 8 graduate, teachers seats; Check full schedule

Bihar MLC Elections 2026: ECI announces poll date for 8 graduate, teachers’ seats; Check full schedule

As per the election schedule, the formal notification will be issued on September 29. Candidates can file their nominations until October 6.

Edited By: Analiza Pathak
Published: September 22, 2026, 3:06 PM IST
Bihar MLC Elections 2026: ECI announces poll date for 8 graduate, teachers' seats; Check full schedule
Bihar MLC Elections 2026: ECI announces poll date for 8 graduate, teachers' seats; Check full schedule (Photo from IANS)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Bihar Legislative Council from the Graduate and Teachers’ constituencies. The elections will also be held in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Across the four states, 28 Legislative Council seats will go to polls as the terms of the sitting members are coming to an end.

Eight seats to be filled in Bihar

Bihar will see elections for eight seats: four from Graduate constituencies and four from Teachers’ constituencies. The terms of the current members of these eight seats are scheduled to end on November 16, 2026.

Read more: Bihar MLC Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Wins In Gopalganj, JDU In Muzaffarpur

The four Graduate constituency members are:

  • Neeraj Kumar – Patna Graduate
  • Sarvesh Kumar -Darbhanga Graduate
  • Banshidhar Brajvasi – Tirhut Graduate
  • Dr N.K. Yadav – Kosi Graduate

The four Teachers’ constituency members are:

  • Naval Kishore Yadav – Patna Teachers
  • Dr Madan Mohan Jha – Darbhanga Teachers
  • Sanjay Kumar Singh – Tirhut Teachers
  • Afaque Ahmad – Saran Teachers

Polling On October 23

As per the election schedule, the formal notification will be issued on September 29. Candidates can file their nominations until October 6. The papers will be scrutinised on October 7, while October 9 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawing nominations.

Polling will take place on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm. Votes will be counted on October 27, and the entire election process will be completed by October 31.

Elections in four states

Apart from Bihar, Graduate and Teachers’ constituency elections will be held in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on the same day.

The number of seats going to polls is:

  • Bihar: 8 seats
  • Karnataka: 4 seats
  • Maharashtra: 5 seats
  • Uttar Pradesh: 11 seats

This takes the total number of Legislative Council seats being contested to 28 across the four states.

Model code of conduct in force

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the constituencies concerned following the announcement of the election schedule.

Political parties, candidates and other stakeholders will have to follow the ECI’s election rules and guidelines during the poll process.

The Commission has also said that all election-related instructions issued by it must be followed by the concerned parties and candidates

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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