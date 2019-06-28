New Delhi: A 48-year-old woman and her newlywed 19-year-old daughter were reportedly tonsured as a punishment for protesting against a rape bid by a local ward councillor in Vaishali’s Bihari village.

According to a report, ward councillor Mohammad Khurshid assaulted the women with the help of some henchmen. He got the women tonsured and later paraded them across the village, said the police. Soon after the incident, a video of the same went viral on social media. Taking immediate action on the incident, the police arrested the ward councillor, a barber and three others on Thursday.

Investigation in the case is underway, said Sanjay Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of the Bhagwanpur police station after reportedly confirming the incident. The officer claimed that as many as six people attempted to rape the teenager at her house. When the girl’s mother tried to rescue her, both of them were subject to physical assault by the accused. One of the victims was quoted by a report as saying, “Around 6.30 PM, half a dozen armed men forcibly entered my house and attempted to rape me. When my mother tried to save me, they started beating us.”

Bihar: Heads of a mother & daughter tonsured allegedly for resisting molestation in Bhagvanpur, Vaishali. SHO says,”Some men entered victims’ home & tried to molest the daughter, when victim resisted, a ward member Khurshid called a barber & shaved their heads. 2 people arrested” pic.twitter.com/uuWhGEr35n — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, police booked seven people in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 376 (punishment for rape) and section 511 (punishment for attempting rape).

In yet another incident last week, a group of villagers in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district allegedly tonsured and paraded a girl and a boy belonging to two different communities following a love affair between them. The video of the incident went viral on social media. After the villagers caught the duo from a room, they produced the couple at the kangaroo court of Mandya village on Saturday night. As per the decision of the kangaroo court, the villagers tonsured both the lovers and paraded them on the streets.