Buying and building house in This district of Bihar set to get costlier as registry rates and property taxes rise

The Urban Development and Housing Department has also directed a review of the Minimum Value Register (MVR) in urban local bodies where property tax assessments were carried out five years ago or earlier.

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New Delhi: The buying and selling of land is set to become more expensive in areas under Muzaffarpur’s municipal corporation, as well as in three municipal councils and seven nagar panchayats across the district. After the latest order from the Samrat Chaudhury-led Bihar government, these areas will, for the first time, have land classified on the basis of road connectivity for the purpose of determining the Minimum Value Register (MVR).

As a result, the government valuation of plots located along roads is expected to increase, leading to higher property registration charges as well.

These areas had not been classified earlier, which kept registry rates lower:

Kanti Municipal Council

Motipur Municipal Council

Sahebganj Municipal Council

Baruraj Nagar Panchayat

Saraiya Nagar Panchayat

Turki-Kudhani Nagar Panchayat

Madhopur Susta Nagar Panchayat

Sakra Nagar Panchayat

Muraul Nagar Panchayat

Minapur Nagar Panchayat

Following the revision of the Minimum Value Register (MVR) by the Excise, Prohibition and Registration Department, the district administration has directed the executive officers of these urban local bodies to submit lists of the relevant roads to the District Registration Office. In addition, all circle officers have been asked to provide detailed information on the villages (mauzas) located in the peripheral areas of these urban bodies.

Here are some of the key details:

Under the new system, land in urban areas will be valued based on categories such as principal roads, main roads, branch roads, and industrial areas, with separate classifications for commercial and residential properties.

Rural areas will also see the introduction of new categories, including highways, main roads, and industrial zones, for determining land values.

A four-kilometre radius around municipal councils and a two-kilometre radius around nagar panchayats will be considered as peripheral areas.

Several rural villages (mauzas) located within these zones will also be included under the new classification system

This has raised the possibility of an increase in their government-assessed land values as well.

55 roads within the Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation area are being reclassified under the new norms.

A six-member team of the municipal corporation is conducting physical verification of factors such as road width, traffic volume, nearby commercial activity, and the usage of buildings along these roads.

According to the proposal, 12 roads may be upgraded from the “main road” category to the “principal road” category.

These include several prominent roads such as Chunna Bhatti Nala Gali from Malighat Chowk to Kaveri Gas Agency Chowk, Soda Godown Road, Gola Road, Shyamnandan Road, PNT Road, Bela Road, Rambagh Road, Gaushala Road, and Khadi Bhandar Road, among others.

Areas with Property Tax Rates Revised Five Years Ago to Be Identified

The Urban Development and Housing Department has also directed a review of the Minimum Value Register (MVR) in urban local bodies where property tax assessments were carried out five years ago or earlier. The Municipal Corporation’s report will come into effect only after it is approved by the general board and receives clearance from the concerned department.

Once the new system is implemented, several areas across the city and other urban local bodies are likely to witness an increase in government-assessed land values, property registration charges, and property taxes.