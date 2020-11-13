New Delhi: Days after getting a clear majority in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) will meet on Friday to take a final call on the next Chief Minister of the state. Besides, date for oath-taking ceremony is also expected to be finalised in the meeting. Also Read - Never Said it Was My Last Election: Nitish Takes U-turn After NDA's Victory in Bihar Elections

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made it clear that Janata Dal United (JDU) president Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the chief minister of the state.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had said that there is no confusion on the CM's post as Nitish will remain the CM of the state. "It was our commitment. In Indian politics, there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion", he told ANI.

“In an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JD(U)’s victory & JD(U) played a role in BJP’s victory. JD(U), BJP, VIP & HAM worked together, then we registered this victory”, he added.

Following the Bihar election results, there was speculation of a change in CM’s face as the BJP has dwarfed the JDU in this election. Of the 243 seats in Bihar Assembly, the BJP won 74, taking the National Democratic Alliance’s total tally beyond the majority mark of 122. The JDU was restricted to 43.