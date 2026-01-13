Home

News

Bihar to soon get a new expressway as this district will now have direct connectivity to UP and Bengal, check Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway route details

Bihar to soon get a new expressway as this district will now have direct connectivity to UP and Bengal, check Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway route details

The Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway will connect West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj with Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Bihar New Expressway: In a major infrastructure push for the state of Bihar, Shivhar is on the brink of a major transformation as the district will soon get direct road connectivity to Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal through the Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway. As per media reports, the long-awaited Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway project is expected to boost social, economic, commercial, and industrial growth in the region. The Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway has brought a sense of relief for the people of Shivhar as it is expected to be a gateway to opportunities. Here are all the details you need to know about the Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway.

Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway: Project details

In a matter of good news for the residents of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway project, which remained stuck in paperwork for years, has now moved firmly to the ground. Notably, the surveys and demarcation were completed in Shivhar and pillars were installed by LN Malviya Infra Project Private Limited, Bhopal, an authorized agency of NHAI about three years ago.

When will Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway start?

Although the expressway was initially planned for completion by 2025–26, technical difficulties in East Champaran and other districts caused delays. However, in the recent update, the route has been slightly modified and NHAI has sped up implementation.

Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway: Route details

The route details of the Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway comprises of a total 520 km expressway, 15.8 km will pass through Sheohar district, entering from Patahi in East Champaran near Sugiya Katsari. Connecting Gorakhpur to Siliguri via several Bihar districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj, the Gorakhpur–Siliguri Greenfield Expressway will boost tourism through Dekuli Dham, Janaki Sthan and Gorakhnath Temple and create new employment opportunities for Shivhar.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.