New Delhi: Kargahar Congress MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra’s nephew was shot dead by four armed men in Rohtas district of Bihar yesterday. Officials said that Sanjiv Kumar Mishra (40) was shot in the head when he was coming out of the residence at around 5:30 PM. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Mishra was the grandson of famous Congress leader Pt Girish Narayan Mishra. He is survived by his two daughters and a son. Also Read - Police Denies Permission To JP Nadda's 'Poriborton Yatra' in Bengal' Barrackpore, BJP Says Will Move Court

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of an old rivalry, said police officials, investigating the case. In the last Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Sanjeev Mishra had aggressively campaigned for his uncle. He had also planned to contest the upcoming panchayat elections in the state. Also Read - BJP Calls for 12-Hour Shutdown in Kerala's Alappuzha Today After RSS Worker Killed in Clash with SDPI

Following the killing, a large number of police personnel have been deployed under DSP Vinod Kumar Rawat. Efforts are also on to nab the culprits. Besides, Sanjeev Mishra’s family members are also being interrogated. Also Read - Vadodara Election Result LIVE: BJP leads on 10 Seats

Meanwhile, Congress leader Santosh Mishra lambasted the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government saying that frequent murders were taking place in his constituency.

“When members of an MLA’s family are not safe under this government, what will be the situation of the common people? There are frequent murders in this constituency. People are also getting killed by drinking poisonous liquor. But the government is patting itself on the back,” India Today quoted the Congress MLA as saying.