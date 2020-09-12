New Delhi: The construction of Darbhanga airport is nearing completion. Flights from the airport will begin in the first week of November before the Chhath Puja festival, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. Notably, the minister on Saturday reviewed the under-construction airports in Darbhanga district of Bihar and Deoghar district of Jharkhand. Also Read - 'Void in Political Sphere of Bihar And Country': Tributes Pour in For Veteran Leader Raghuvansh Singh

Puri mentioned the arrival and departure halls, check-in facility, conveyor belt and others have already been installed at the airport and the remaining work will be completed before October-end, a statement by the civil aviation ministry said.

The minister said flight operations at the Darbhanga airport will begin in the first week of November, before Chhath Puja. He also said that most of the work at Darbhanga airport is almost complete.

Speaking of airport in Jharkhand’s Deogarh district, Puri said that it is at an advanced stage and will be completed on schedule. “Puri said that the (Deogarh) airport would be operationalised very soon. He added that the government would be taking some key decisions in this regard by next week,” according to the statement.