New Delhi: A special train carrying a group of 1,200 migrant workers left for Khagaria in Bihar from Ghatkesar near Hyderabad, Telangana on Tuesday morning. This is the second train arranged for the workers stranded in Telangana.

"The Shramik Special Train left for Khagaria in Bihar this morning. All the passengers were screened before they were allowed to board," a senior south central railway official said.

Similarly, another train from Rayannapadu near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh left for Chandrapur in Maharashtra, the SCR official said.

As many as 40 trains would be operated per day for one week beginning Tuesday to ferry stranded migrant labourers to their destinations from Telangana, an official release said on Monday night.

The trains would start from various stations in the city, Warangal, Khammam and Ramagundam among other places, and destined to various states including Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

On May 1, the first ‘Shramik’ special train carrying 1,225 migrant workers was run from the Lingampalli railway station here to Hatia in Jharkhand, after the Railway Ministry acceded to the request of the state government for facilitating their return.

Many daily wage workers and labourers had been stranded around the country without food, shelter or jobs since March 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the nationwide lockdown.

However, while the Centre has now made railway arrangements for them, many migrants are angered as they were either forced to put up near factories, instead of returning home, where they once worked but lost their jobs due to shuttering of the industries.

