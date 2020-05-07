New Delhi: Social distancing had gone for a toss on Wednesday when a special train ferrying more than 1,300 students from Kota in Rajasthan arrived at the Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar amid coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Juventus Footballer Paulo Dybala Recovers From Coronavirus

A huge crowd swelled at the station as the kids, returning from the educational hub in Rajasthan, dispersed in a haywire manner, in a rush to get to their homes. They were a part of the first batch of 2,000 students from Kota returning to the state. Also Read - Tagore Birth Anniversary 2020: No Gathering in West Bengal Owing to Corona Scare

Parents and guardians were strictly prohibited from coming to the station in a bid to prevent transmission of the disease, however, that did not stop the crowding and flouting of norms.

However, all the students had to undergo thermal screening for COVID-19 before leaving the railway premises.

Notably, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar was initially unwilling to take back migrants and students stranded in different parts of the country fearing it might lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

About 40 students had returned to Bihar last month through private vehicles even as state borders were shut.

Thousands of students go to Kota, India’s largest coaching hub in Rajasthan, every year to prepare for various engineering and medical entrances.