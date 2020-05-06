New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has been in contention with the central government over its listing of certain districts like Gaya in the state under Red Zone, even if there is only one active case in the region. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown: Special Train With 1,200 Migrants Returning Home Leaves From Telangana

Seeking clarification on the issue, State Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, "Bihar Govt has asked Union Ministry of Health as to how Gaya can be classified as Red Zone where there is only one active case of COVID-19."

Notably, last week, when the Centre announced the third phase of lockdown, with a revised list of areas under Green, Orange and Red Zones.

However, just a day later Chief Minister Nitish Kumar put all green districts in comparatively relaxed yet strictly-monitored orange zones to avoid any chances of transmission of coronavirus.

At least 7 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state as of Wednesday morning, bringing the total count in Bihar to 536. Four people have died of the contagious infection so far.