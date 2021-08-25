Patna: A nurse was shot dead and a doctor was seriously injured after two unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at them inside a private nursing home in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Wednesday. The injured doctor is said to be critical and battling for his life. The deceased nurse has been identified as Baby Kumari, who was employed in the private hospital located in front of the government guest house on Sitamarhi-Dumra road.Also Read - West Bengal: 5 Teachers Attempt Suicide, Consume Poison Over Their Transfer Order

The eyewitnesses have said that the assailants targeted the doctor named Harishanker Mahto and Baby Kumari came in the firing range. She died on the spot while Mahto sustained 3 gunshot injuries and is battling for his life in hospital. Dr Praveen Kumar, who is treating the injured doctor said, "Dr Mahato has got three bullets in the chest, hands and feet. The operation has been done."

Harkishore Rai, Superintendant of Police, Sitamarhi said, "We have detained one person. There are family disputes regarding Dr Mahato's two marriages. Taking note of all these points, we have started an investigation."

“When Mahto reached the clinic on Tuesday evening and as soon as he stepped out of the car, two bike-borne assailants came and opened fire on him. Baby Kumari was also standing there. She was there to receive Dr. Harishankar Mahto. We have detained one person and further investigation is on to identify the accused,” Rai said.

According to sources, Sitamarhi Police is questioning the nephew of the doctor. The matter is likely to be related to a land dispute. Dr Mahato was running the nursing home along with his wife Dr. Shabnam.

(With Agency inputs)