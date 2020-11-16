New Delhi: Janata Dal United President Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday. If reports are to be believed, BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Bihar’s Katihar, might replace Sushil Modi as his deputy. Also Read - Nitish to Take Oath as Bihar CM Today; All Eyes on Deputy CM Post as Names of Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi do Rounds

Earlier on Sunday, Nitish met Governor Phagu Chauhan and had staked claimed to form NDA government in Bihar.

In the recently concluded Bihar elections 2020, NDA secured the majority, winning 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly, the BJP was the clear leader in the combine with 74 seats, against the Janata Dal-United's 43 and eight in the kitty of smaller allies, VIP and HAM.

Take a look at the details of swearing-in ceremony here:

Time:

The swearing-in ceremony will take place around 4-4.30 pm on Monday, November 16.

Venue:

CM and Deputy CM will be administered oath of office at the Raj Bhavan. Earlier Gandhi Maidan was chosen for a grand swearing-in event.

Minsiters:

Around 16 to 17 ministers are expected to be sworn-in along with Nitish in the oath-taking ceremony today.

According to sources, there will be seven ministers each from the Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party, and one each from the Sahani’s VIP and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular.

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, who was also present at the NDA meetings, said,”We are expecting that 16 to 17 ministers to take oath in swearing-in ceremony.”