Bihar on Alert! Two Foreigners Test Positive for Covid-19 in Gaya

Bodh Gaya a district in Gaya, Bihar is all set for hosting the annual Bodh Mahotsav at Kalchakra ground after Covid-19 hit the world. The event to be hosted from 27th-29th January,2023.

Patna: Two foreigners tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday in Gaya Airport during a random sample collection drive. According to a Hindustan Times report quoting district civil surgeon Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, the two fliers are from Cambodia and Thailand.

“A man from Cambodia and a woman from Thailand are among the latest to test positive for coronavirus today. Two from Thailand had tested positive on Monday,” he said to Hindustan Times. “All four of them are asymptomatic and under home isolation at their respective monasteries in Gaya,” the doctor said.

Notable, with the fresh cases, the number of foreigners who tested positive in Gaya has gone up to 22 out of the 27 new Covid-19 cases detected since December 16.

Singh said Gaya had only six active cases as of Wednesday.

With the surge in cases, the Gaya district administration has asked hotels to dedicate at least five rooms for Covid-19 patients.

Bihar had 16 active cases from the new outbreak, of which three were reported on Tuesday, according to a Covid-19 bulletin shared by the state government.

Bodh Gaya is all set to host the holy Bodh Mahotsav from 27th-29th January

Bodh Gaya a district in Gaya, Bihar is all set for hosting the annual Bodh Mahotsav at Kalchakra ground after Covid-19 hit the world. The event to be hosted from 27th-29th January,2023. Buddhism has made Bodh Gaya a place of pilgrimage since the first holy event occurred there in 1998.