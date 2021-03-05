Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: The forthcoming panchayat elections in Bihar will be conducted using electronic voting machines (EVMs). If reports are to be believed, the Nitish Kumar-led state government has allotted a fund of Rs 122 crore to purchase 90,000 EVMs so that panchayat elections can be conducted smoothly. Notably, the panchayat elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in 10 phases in April-May this year. Also Read - Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: No Change in Reservation List Till 2026, Announces CM Nitish Kumar

The Panchayat elections will be held to elect a total of 8,387 elected panchayat heads (Mukhiya), members to 1161 district board, 1,14,667 wards and others posts including the ‘surpanchas’ and their aides. The elections will be conducted in 45,103 village-based polling booths through the EVMs.

Patna Panchayat Elections 2021

As per the reports, elections to the 322 panchayats in Patna would be held in the 8th phase, wherein a total of 25 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.

“In all, 4,705 polling booths will be set up for the purpose. There will 4,354 main polling booths and 351 auxiliary polling booths. Altogether 5,411 EVM sets will be required for the polling. Each EVM will comprise six ballot units,” Times of India quoted district panchayati raj officer Shushma Kumari as saying.

Bihar Panchayat Elections to be Held Amid Tight Security

In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, the panchayat elections in Bihar will be held amid tight security. As per the reports, 18,420 polling personnel will be deployed for smooth elections. In Patna, there are 4,354 wards in the 322 panchayats. Recently, out of the total 322 panchayats, 14 were upgraded to nagar panchayats. The remaining seats would be included in the nearby panchayats, said TOI report.

In the upcoming days, the urban development department is expected to issue a notification after reorganisation of the newly upgraded nagar panchayats.

No Change in Reservation List

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ahead of the polls, said that there will be no change in the reservation list till 2026 despite new Panchayat seats added to it. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Kumar where a total of 42 agendas were approved.