Patna: Voting for the 10th phase of the ongoing Bihar Panchayat elections will be held on Wednesday across 34 districts of the state. In the 10th phase of the panchayat elections, polling will be held in 53 blocks of 34 districts of Bihar. A total of 24,820 posts, in which 10,981 posts of Gram Panchayat members, 817 posts of Mukhiya, 1,106 posts of Panchayat Samiti members, 118 posts of Zilla Parishad members, Gram Kachari; 10,981 posts of Panch and 817 posts of Sarpanch.

According to official reports, as many as 2,953 candidates have been elected unopposed. A total of 93,725 candidates are in the fray, out of which 42,953 are male candidates and 50,772 are female candidates. The result of this election will be declared on November 10 and 11.

In a bid to stop malpractice during the polling process, strict security arrangements have also been made and the Election Commission has also arranged for biometric verification. Through this system, every voter will be verified. Any voter who has already voted in any previous phase and tries to vote again will be caught under the biometric system and will face jail terms by registering an FIR against him under the non-bailable section. Meanwhile, if someone is caught doing fraud during the polling process, the person might face jail for up to one year or a monetary penalty.

The Bihar Panchayat polls are being held in 11 phases across the state and for a total of 2,55,022 posts that include an election for 8072 posts of Mukhiya; 1,13,307 posts of Gram panchayat members; 11,104 Panchayat Samiti members; 1,160 posts of Zila Parishad Members; 8072 posts of Gram Kachehri Sarpanch; 1,13,360 post of Gram Kachehri Panch. The total number of rural voters is 6.38 crores while the total number of male voters is 3.35 crore and the total number of female voters is 3.03 crore and other voters are 2471. The total number of election booths is 1,13, 891.