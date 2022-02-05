New Delhi: Bihar started the administration of ZyCoV-D, India’s first needleless COVID-19 vaccine in Patna on Friday, reported news agency ANI. Manufactured by pharmaceutical company Zydus group, ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally. According to Dr Vibha Singh, a civil surgeon practising in Patna, the three doses will be given at intervals of 28 days and 56 days. “This program has been started at 3 vaccination centres. It is good for people who are afraid of needles,” she added.Also Read - Surviving Cancer: How Can an Early Detection and Timely Diagnosis Make a Difference?

Bihar | Painless and Needleless ZYCOV-D Covid Vaccine launched in Patna Three doses will be given at intervals of 28 days and 56 days. This program has been started at 3 vaccination centers. It is good for people who are afraid of needles: Civil surgeon Dr Vibha Singh (04.03) pic.twitter.com/bJ9JlidrZh — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

Also Read - One Dead After Two Minor Girls Thrown Off Third Floor Building In Bihar’s Patna; Locals Protest

Where to get it in Patna?

According to a report by Zee media, so far, three vaccination centres have been set up to administer the ZyCov-D vaccine- Patliputra Sports Complex, Polytechnic College and Gurunanak Bhawan. Also Read - PMC Bank Scam: Absconding Former Director Daljeet Singh Bal Arrested From Bihar's Raxaul

How Does ZyCov-D work

ZyCoV-D, the second indigenously developed vaccine in India, is a Plasmid DNA vaccine. When administered, it produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicited an immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance, Zydus said in a statement earlier.

The three-dose vaccine will be administered on day zero, day 28, and day 56. The vaccine has been approved to be administered to adolescents between ages 12 and 18 but will be administered to adults before in India.

The needleless vaccine is given through an applicator or a jet that impinges on the skin and the vaccine gets deposited just below the skin. Each of the three doses will be given in two shots on each arm, right and left. For an individual to be fully vaccinated by ZyCoV-D, one would have to get six shots of the vaccine.