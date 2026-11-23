Three held for vandalising PM Modi’s poster, causing disturbance on Nitish Setu

The Nitish Setu was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21. Once he had gone, RJD supporters allegedly caused a big commotion on the bridge.

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The video showed a group of youths tearing Modi’s posters and leaving his cut-out partly knocked down. Image Credit: @DwivediJohn/X

At least three people have been arrested for creating a disturbance at the newly inaugurated Nitish Setu in Bihar’s Vaishali district. They also tore down posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and other NDA leaders.

A case has also been filed by the police against 11 people who have been named and between 100 and 150 others who have not yet been identified over tearing down posters and cut-out of PM Modi on the newly inaugurated Kachhi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge across the Ganga.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates Nitish Setu over Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali

According to some media reports, the FIR was registered at Rustampur police station based on footage from the Raghopur block area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar, Pramod Kumar and Gautam Kumar, all of whom are adults.

People tore Modi’s posters and dismantled cut outs just after he left inaugurating the Nitish setu bridge in Bihar’s Vaishali distract. https://t.co/9uZZPM0axg — Shivam Dwivedi (@DwivediJohn) November 21, 2026

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place around half-an-hour after the bridge was inaugurated. Earlier this month, the state govt named it Nitish Setu in recognition of former CM Nitish Kumar’s contribution.

The video showed a group of youths tearing Modi’s posters and leaving his cut-out partly knocked down. They were seen raising slogans in support of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and party’s working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. One youth was seen carrying an RJD flag tied to a stick. Some had arrived on motorcycles parked by the roadside on the bridge.

Also Read | Nitish Setu: Bihar’s new 19.7 km-long cable-stayed bridge over Ganga river ready; check route, cost, special features

Rustampur SHO Kumar Abhishek said, “Three accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while others are being identified using viral social media videos.”

Clash between BJP, RJD

The incident triggered a war of words between BJP and RJD functionaries. BJP spokesman Neeraj Kumar Sharma criticised RJD and its workers, saying they had not changed and remained “the goondas and ruffians”.

Former MLA and BJP spokesman Prem Ranjan Patel said PM Modi had gifted the bridge to people in flood-affected Raghopur, represented by Tejashwi in the assembly, and surrounding areas. “The people of the area will defeat Tejashwi in the next election,” he said, alleging RJD was opposed to development.

RJD spokesman Chitranjan Gagan denied the youths were party workers. “They, in fact, were local youths who were angry with PM Modi and the central govt for various reasons. The PM, standing on the bridge, had waved his ‘gamcha’ towards them,” he said.