Patna: The Bihar government would be beginning a massive recruitment drive to draft about 24,000 constables, 4,500 sub-inspectors and 2,000 drivers in August.

The process will begin by August-end and would be completed by 2023. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “The excise is to fill the vacant posts in the ranks of constabulary and sub-inspectors.”

The decision comes in the wake of the state government’s recent move to separate the investigation arm from the law-and-order division at 1,066 police stations which will come into effect from August 15. The investigation wing will also be accountable for speedy trial and cancellation of bail of the second-time offenders.

“There is a provision for cancellation of bail if any criminal commits crime after being let out on bail. The investigating officer will move the court concerned to cancel the bail on the basis of evidence,” DGP Pandey was reported as having said.

A senior IPS officer on condition of anonymity said the state government has faced flak from the court for its failure to fill the vacant posts which would go a long way in improving the quality of investigation and also to deal with the law and order problem.

Bihar has the lowest police to people ratio in the country. The situation has only worsened with the removal of 386 inspectors, sub-inspectors and the circle inspectors from field posting.