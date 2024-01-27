Bihar Political Crisis: Rahul Gandhi Calls Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, Asks Him To Join INDIA Bloc

Rahul Gandhi has called former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and asked him to join INDIA.

Jitan Manjhi Makes Startling Allegation After Tongue-Lashing From Bihar CM, Says 'Someone Poisoning Nitish's Food'

Patna: Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and asked him to join the nationwide opposition alliance, INDIA, as per a report by India Today.

