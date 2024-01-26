Home

News

Bihar Political Crisis: Tejashwi Yadav Misses Official Event At Raj Bhavan; Calls Meeting With Close Aides

Bihar Political Crisis: Tejashwi Yadav Misses Official Event At Raj Bhavan; Calls Meeting With Close Aides

Patna: Amid all the political speculations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan in Patna to attend the 'At Home' reception event at Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday b

Nitish Kumar File image

Patna: Amid all the political speculations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan in Patna to attend the ‘At Home’ reception event at Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday but to everyone’s surprise, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, skipped the whole event and has also called a meeting of his close aides at his official residence in Patna.

Trending Now

The ‘At Home’ ceremony at Raj Bhawan serves as an occasion for dignitaries from various walks of life to come together and strengthen ties, celebrating unity and collaboration. Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar unfurled the national flag at his residence in Patna, on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Currently, the ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar is on the verge of collapse over the speculation that Nitish Kumar could cross over to the NDA again.

You may like to read

Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal Takes Jibe At Bihar CM

Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) president Upendra Kushwaha on Friday took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that even if the latter leaves the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), what is the guarantee that he will stay with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Lok Sabha elections? The former ally of the Bihar Chief Minister told ANI that it is true that Kumar is considering leaving his current alliance.

“There is talk that he may join the NDA alliance. It is true that CM Nitish Kumar is considering leaving the (INDIA alliance. If he joins the NDA, the big question is whether he will stay with the NDA after the elections or not. What is the guarantee that he will not leave the NDA alliance after the Lok Sabha elections?” Kushwaha said.

“A change is certain. It is a matter of a short time now. In the BJP yesterday, the party also took a decision. Nitish Ji is also ready. PM Modi also likes Nitish ji. NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar if Nitish ji joins us….I think everything will get sorted out in two days. There will be an NDA government in Bihar,” BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu told ANI.

Lalu’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Takes Swipe At JD (U)

Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD’s ruling ally, JDU, on X posting that while the’socialist party’ (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement that triggered cracks within the ruling alliance. However, a few hours later, all three posts by Lalu’s daughter were deleted.

Earlier on Wednesday, on the occasion of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur’s birth centenary celebrations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying, “Karpoori Thakur never promoted his family. Taking inspiration from him, I too have never promoted any member of my family. But today, people are promoting dynastic politics.”

BJP Says Doors Are Open

Giving more weight to the possible entry of Nitish Kumar into the NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, said on Friday that doors are never closed “permanently” in politics.

“In yesterday’s meeting, strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were discussed. But as far as Nitish Kumar and JD (U) are concerned, doors are never permanently closed in politics. Now our central leadership will decide whether the door will open or not,” Sushil Modi told reporters before returning to Patna.

Sushil Modi was Deputy Chief Minister in the NDA government in Bihar in 2022, before Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar severed ties with the ally BJP and partnered with the RJD and the Congress again.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.