Patna: Senior JD(U) leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday asserted that his party Janata Dal-United (JDU), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, should get more seats in Bihar Assembly election slated to be held next year.

As per NDTV report, Kishor has declared that the JD(U) should get the lion’s share of seats in the assembly election in the state. So far, the understanding between the ruling parties has been 50-50 seat sharing.

This comes after Kishor, who is also JD(U)’s vice president, has taken a contrarian stand with respect to the saffron party on the Citizenship Act row. Even though JD(U) voted in favour of the CAB in Parliament, the dissent by Kishor caused some unease in the BJP camp.

Further, speculations are rife that the recent rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena following Maharashtra Assembly elections, may inspire the JD(U) to become more ambitious and play for bigger stakes during Bihar elections.

Moreover, Kishor is known to have asked the party to reconsider its decision to support the Citizenship Bill in Parliament, a day before the CAB was scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The party, however, voted in favour of the Bill in both the Houses of Parliament.

Undeterred by the state ministers’ criticism, Kishor continued to publicly oppose the citizenship law. Earlier, he had even given a clarion call to oppose the Act urging the non-BJP ruled states to clear their stand.