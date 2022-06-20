Patna: At least 17 people have died across Bihar due to lightning strikes and thunderstorms since Saturday night as heavy rains lash the state. Bhagalpur district has reported the maximum number of six deaths, followed by Vaishali (three), Banka and Khagaria (two each), and Munger, Katihar, Madhepura and Saharsa (one each).Also Read - Rajasthan Receives Heavy Pre-monsoon Rain, Many Areas Report Flooding, Waterlogging | Watch Videos

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 17 persons and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of the kin of each deceased. Also Read - Video: Homeless Locals Wade Through Floodwaters As Houses, Roads Swept Away In Assam

He also appealed to people to take full vigil in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms. Also Read - Fake Video of Fishes Swimming on Guwahati Roads Amid Assam Floods Goes Viral. Here's The Truth

(2/2) लोगों से अपील है कि खराब मौसम में पूरी सतर्कता बरतें तथा वज्रपात से बचाव के लिए आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग द्वारा समय-समय पर जारी किए गए सुझावों का अनुपालन करें। खराब मौसम में घरों में रहें और सुरक्षित रहें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 19, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers is likely to continue throughout North, Central and East India during the next two-three days.

(With inputs from agencies)