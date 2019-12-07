New Delhi: Police have recorded a statement of a minor who was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by a teacher and two others in Nirmali town in Supaul district of Bihar. Police will nab the culprits after conducting further investigations, stated a report.

Police told news agency ANI, “We have recorded victim’s statement and she is being sent for a medical test. Further investigation will be done and culprits will be punished.”

In yet another incident, four minors were arrested for allegedly gangraping their 14-year-old relative in Pahasu area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, stated the police. One of the minors who was arrested in the case had posted a video of the crime on the internet, stated a report. The brutal incident occurred on December 3 and a case has been registered against the criminals. Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh noted that all the four accused were arrested in a matter of two hours after the incident was reported.