New Delhi: An eight-year-old girl died on Monday morning by choking on a plastic whistle that got lodged in her throat in Bihar's Munger district. The girl's family members alleged that doctors in Mungar and adjoining Bhagalpur hospital refused treatment to the toddler, leading to her death. The accident happened at a time when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar promised to upgrade the health care system in Bihar.

The incident happened in Chorgaon village where Khusboo was playing with a plastic whistle at her home. While she was playing with the whistle in her mouth, it got lodged into her throat near the windpipe. Also Read - Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Chennai: Ollie Pope Departs as ENG Six Down

“When the family learnt about the incident, they rushed to a primary health care facility in Asarganj. Dr Vipin Kumar referred her to Mayaganj hospital in Bhagalpur district. The doctors at the hospital were unable to handle the situation and further referred her to PMCH Patna,” alleged Ramji Thakur, father of the victim. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Here’s When Jasmin Bhasin- Aly Goni Are Planning to get Married, Actor Reveals All

He alleged that the hospitals at both Munger and Bhagalpur even refused to provide an ambulance to the victim. “We travelled from one hospital to another in auto-rickshaws. While we were on the way to Patna, my daughter lost her life due to excessive pain and breathing difficulty,” He said.

Notably, CM Nitish Kumar even laid the foundation of a new building on Monday in order to provide world-class treatment modalities in Patna.

With Agency inputs