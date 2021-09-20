Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in for a momentary shocked when a retired teacher of Gopalganj district asked him to merge his village with the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency IANS. Yogendra Mishra, a native of Bihiya village in Gopalganj district, retired from his teaching job around 20 years ago. He claimed he is doing social service in the village using his pension fund.Also Read - Bihar Farmer Finds Rs 52 Crores Deposited in Pension Account, Requests Govt to Let Him Keep Some

Speaking to the chief minister during the Janata Darbar on Monday afternoon, Mishra pointed out that his village is located on the border of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. "The Kushinagar city is just 1 km away from my village, sir (Nitish Kumar). So, please merge my village in Uttar Pradesh," Mishra said.

He pointed out that villagers are facing the problem of going to Gopalganj city for administrative work. "Whoever became ill in the village, used to go to Kushinagar for treatment. Hence, it will be better if the Bihar government takes initiative in this matter and starts the process of merging his village with Uttar Pradesh."

Nitish Kumar smiled, sent him to an official

CM Nitish Kumar, after hearing the demand of the elderly teacher, smiled and sent him to an official. Kumar and officials present at the Janata Darbar knew that such a demand cannot be fulfilled. Still, he patiently asked him to meet an officer. Kumar said that such a demand came for the first time in the history of Janata Darbar.

(Based on IANS inputs)