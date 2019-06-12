Patna: A street vendor was allegedly thrashed by Ankur Kumar, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Ashok Kumar, at a residential hotel of his father in Sasaram.

The victim, Rajat Kesari, was admitted at Narayan Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Jamuhar, in a serious condition and currently undergoing treatment.

Rohtas: Ankur Kumar, son of RJD MLA from Sasaram, Ashok Kumar, allegedly thrashed a street vendor yesterday at a residential hotel of his father, ‘Ankur hotel’ in Sasaram. The boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Case registered against Ankur Kumar & 2 others. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/xxnonJ8s6Z — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The victim said that the MLA’s son ordered food inside his hotel, Ankur Hotel, which he eventually didn’t like and the matter escalated. He was then brutally assaulted by Ankur Kumar after which he got unconscious.

A case has been registered against Ankur Kumar and two others after Rajat, the victim, gave his statement to the police.