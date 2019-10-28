New Delhi: A ‘Sadhvi’ was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in Sheikhpura district of Bihar, a report quoted the police as saying on Monday.

Having renounced the world, the holy woman (Sadhvi) was reportedly staying at an ashram in a tourist spot in Nawada district’s Kakolat of Bihar. The incident occurred on late Sunday night near Phulchod village in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district while the woman was returning to her native village in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, stated Yashoda Devi, the station house officer (SHO) of Mahila Thana.

According to news agency PTI, two residents who hailed from the native village of the Sadhvi informed her that her mother was seriously ill. Upon hearing the news, the Sadhvi decided to visit her ailing mother. The brutal gang-rape took place on her way by four people of which two were her associates. It must be noted that these four culprits were escorting her in a vehicle to her mother’s place.

After sexually assaulting her, the four fled from the place. A police complaint was registered against the four by the Sadhvi. Meanwhile, efforts are on to nab the accused, stated the SHO, as per news agency PTI.