Samastipur (Bihar): Voting for the bypoll to Samastipur (SC) Lok Sabha seat besides Kishanganj, Nathnagar, Belhar, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Daraunda assembly constituencies was held on October 21 where more than three million voters exercised their franchise to elect from among 51 candidates. As per updates from the EC, the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency witnessed 45 per cent voters turnout against the 60.63 voting percentage recorded during the 2019 general elections on the seat.

The bypoll in Samastipur was necessitated by the recent death of sitting LJP MP Ramchandra Paswan, younger brother of the party’s founding president Ramvilas Paswan. The LJP plans to pass on the mantle to the deceased MP’s son Prince Raj, who made his electoral debut this time.

As per the EC updates, total 15 people were arrested as part of preventive measure during Monday polling in the state. Three people were arrested in Banka (Belhar assembly seat) while 12 in Siwan (Daraundha seat). The EC had received 36 different kinds of poll related complaints from lone lok sabha and five assembly constituencies.